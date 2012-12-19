Wireless Tech Highlighted at 2013 CES

ARLINGTON, VA. – The 2013 International CES will unveil the latest wireless technologies and trends, including advancements in accessories, the cloud, e-books, embedded technology, smartphones and tablets. With more than 1,200 exhibitors showcasing wireless technologies at the trade show, CEA says mobile connected devices are driving the industry as consumers seek to stay connected all the dad-blamed time.



CEA research shows that smartphone sales will see continued growth in 2013 and will remain the primary revenue driver for the industry. Shipment revenues for smartphones are expected to reach $37 billion in 2013, with more than 125.8 million units shipping to dealers, up 16 percent from 2012. Tablet computers also are expected to see phenomenal growth. In 2013, unit sales of tablets are projected to surpass 105 million (up 54 percent), resulting in $35.6 billion in shipment revenue, up 22 percent year-over-year.



Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm, will deliver a wireless-focused preshow keynote. Dr. Jacob’s keynote will highlight Qualcomm’s “Born Mobile” theme and address mobile technology’s role in the world. The keynote will take place at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 7, in The Venetian Palazzo Ballroom. Verizon’s Lowell McAdam will also keynote CES as a world leader in providing innovation in communications, mobility and entertainment. McAdam’s keynote address will take place at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom.



The conference program at CES will have several of SuperSessions dealing with wireless technology. Mega Trends and Mobile First World will discuss the most important trends in consumer Internet and a mobile-first world. Also, The Brand Matters SuperSession, sponsored by MediaLink and moderated by Wenda Harris Millard, president of MediaLink, features a panel of young people to discuss media consumption habits and answers the question, “How are your consumers REALLY engaging with Digital Media?”



A Smartphones and Tablets conference track will offers nine sessions addressing the newest technologies. In addition, the Wireless Communications conference track will comprise five sessions focused on the ever-expanding wireless world. Content in the Cloud will have six keynotes and four panel discussions highlighting the latest advancements in cloud-based solutions in different electronic products.



The 2013 CES will feature more than 20 TechZones, including the Wireless Mobility Brought to You by Qualcomm and the MEMS TechZone. Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association, the 2013 CES will take place Jan. 8-11, in Las Vegas.