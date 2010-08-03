Wireless HD video-enabled shipments to climb to 13 million by 2014, says In-Stat
Wireless distribution of high definition appears poised to expand with a triple-digit growth rate of wireless HD video-enabled products through 2014, according to a new forecast from research firm In-Stat.
According to In-Stat, shipments are projected to grow from less than 1 million this year to nearly 13 million by 2014. Before device manufacturers fully adopt wireless HD technology, “significant price and performance issues” must be resolved, said Brian O’Rourke, principal analyst for In-Stat.
In its new “Wireless HD Video Technology: WHDI and WirelessHD Establish Market, While WiGig Establishes Specification” report, In-Stat reveals:
- Alternative video transmission technologies — WHDI, WirelessHD, and WiGig Alliance — are vying for a dominant position. Among the differentiating factors are whole-home range, price and performance issues, single source and time-to-market issues.
- WHDI and WirelessHD chip average selling prices will both fall more than 25 percent annually through 2014.
- WirelessHD is championed by chipmaker SiBeam and backed by NEC, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba and LG.
- WHDI (backed by AMIMON) and WirelessHD (backed by SiBeam) device shipments will both grow at triple-digit annual percentage rates through 2014.
- WiGig Alliance members include: Broadcom, Dell, Intel, LG Electronics, Microsoft, NEC, Nokia, NXP, Panasonic and Samsung.
- Strong competitive technologies include various flavors of Wi-Fi, Intel’s Wireless Display (WiDi) initiative and Sony’s TransferJet.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox