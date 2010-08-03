Wireless HD video-enabled shipments to climb to 13 million by 2014, says In-Stat

Wireless distribution of high definition appears poised to expand with a triple-digit growth rate of wireless HD video-enabled products through 2014, according to a new forecast from research firm In-Stat.

According to In-Stat, shipments are projected to grow from less than 1 million this year to nearly 13 million by 2014. Before device manufacturers fully adopt wireless HD technology, “significant price and performance issues” must be resolved, said Brian O’Rourke, principal analyst for In-Stat.

In its new “Wireless HD Video Technology: WHDI and WirelessHD Establish Market, While WiGig Establishes Specification” report, In-Stat reveals: