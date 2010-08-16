Wired produces short films for iPad

With the release of its August issue, Wired offered four original short films available exclusively on its iPad app. Starring comedian Will Ferrell, the comic short films were produced by Wired creative director Scott Dadich and photographer Dan Winters. The films can be watched exclusively directly within the Wired iPad app, which is currently priced at $3.99 per issue. Although consumers have complained about the cost, Wired has been mum on future pricing decisions.

In one of the short films, Ferrell (who is on the cover of the August issue) portrays a mad scientist who reports on what happened to formerly futuristic gadgets like ray guns and jet packs. Wired said it would port the iPad edition to other smart phones, tablets and even TVs. Social sharing features will also be added in Q3 2010.