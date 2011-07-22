Winegard SensarPro Aids DTV Signal Acquisition in RVs



Aligning a DTV antenna can be tricky since TV sets won't display a picture and may not display signal strength information until the signal is locked. For fixed antennas in homes, this isn't a huge problem as it only needs to be done once and the direction to the TV towers is usually known. It is a bigger problem for TV viewers in RVs since the initial aiming may not be obvious and the aiming needs to be repeated at every stop. Winegard's new SensarPro should make aiming the antenna and acquiring DTV signals easier.



Aaron Engberg, Winegard's director of mobile products, explained, "Finding local programming used to be a fairly simple task back in the days of analog signal when reception could be fine tuned by slowly adjusting the antenna and watching the television screen as the picture improves. Ever since the 2009 Digital Transition, RVers have struggled to find local channels; with a digital signal, you either have it or you don't. The Winegard SensarPro gives visual and audio feedback to make locating TV signals fast and efficient."



While the SensarPro is designed to work with Winegard's line of amplified Sensar antennas in RVs, it looks like this device could be useful in TV ENG and SNG vans as well. It displays the signal strength of channels, allowing the antenna to be peaked before doing a channel scan on the TV. There is built in amplification up to 10 dB with the ability to lower the gain when signals are strong.



More information is available at winegard.com/sensarpro. It is available at RV dealerships and retailers nationwide.



