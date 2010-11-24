Winegard Mobile DTV Works in Car, on Counter



The article Winegard Readies Mobile DTV For Cars by Joseph Palenchar in This Week In Consumer Electronics (TWICE), said the company is planning first-quarter availability of an ATSC mobile DTV system for use in the car and on the counter at a suggested retail price of $799, including car-mounting kit.



The Cio Mobile Digital TV has a 10.2-inch screen and an embedded TV antenna. It runs off the automobile’s 12 VDC power and comes with a kit to mount it to the headrests of 90 percent of new model cars without professional installation. Audio is delivered to the car’s entertainment system using an embedded FM modulator. Wireless headphones and a remote control are also included.



In addition to the mobile DTV tuner, it can play a variety of audio and video media either through an embedded CD/DVD player, iPod/iPhone USB connection and other portable media player capabilities using an embedded SD card slot and USB port.



For use on the counter in the house, it can be powered by an AC power adapter. A five-hour rechargeable battery pack is also available.



The device will be on display at CES in Las Vegas in early January.



