Winegard Introduces Low-Profile Sat Antenna



If your SNG truck or large SUV ranges far and wide and you're looking for a way to keep up with the news, check out the new Winegard RoadTrip satellite antennas. The new RoadTrip Mission Mobile Satellite TV antenna is only 12.9-inches high and 20-inches in diameter. It's capable of working with signals from Dish Network, DirecTV, or from Bell TV. The antenna automatically switches between satellites as channels are changed, and optional "in-motion" systems allow satellite programming to be viewed while the vehicle is in motion.



The base price tag for the basic antenna is $1,199. The "in-motion" tracking feature adds another $300.



"RV manufacturers are making their new models taller and taller," said Aaron Engberg, Winegard's director of mobile products. "Winegard is working with them to deliver the same TV entertainment experience in a lower profile dome. The new RoadTrip Mission delivers our superior signal reception in a shorter, more compact antenna."



