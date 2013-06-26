William Paterson University Stores on EditShare

BOSTON—William Paterson University has purchased 80TB of EditShare Energy shared storage, four EditShare Geevs broadcast servers and EditShare Flow as part of a studio renovation and transition to a tapeless HD workflow.



EditShare is a three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



Two Geevs servers in each of WPU’s two studios provide two ingest channels for recording and two playback channels of high definition video. The combined 92TB of EditShare storage makes media accessible to all authorized users.



EditShare Flow provides cohesive production asset management with metadata templates. When browsing the database, professors and authorized users can quickly find and view content. Meyer also expects the Flow asset management to be helpful for videographers who search the database for clips that can be used for lectures, fundraising or other needs.



EditShare Energy is a collaborative storage solution for project sharing and scalability. Energy uses SAS expansion and supports the addition of one 16-drive unit to the Energy server; the additional drives are attached to the primary RAID controller. Like XStream servers, Energy also supports EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture, which facilitates additional EditShare shared storage systems to the network where they work as a single storage environment. Energy includes EditShare’s Flow asset management and Ark backup and archiving software, turning the system into an end-to-end tapeless workflow solution.



Flow provides production asset management. Users can browse the database and view proxy file content on their desktops, as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM. Editing tools and metadata templates let users add details to clips, make rough cuts and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs — without requiring access to full-resolution media.



Geevs Broadcast Servers support workflows, including simple ingest, newsroom integration, live sports with instant replay, multi-camera studio ingest and 24/7 scheduled playout. Geevs servers feature 1,000 channels on-air and provide codec support, including DVCPRO HD, Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD, XDCAM HD, and AVC-Intra 50/100. EditShare also offers a free API for integration with third-party solutions.



