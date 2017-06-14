WICZ-TV Installs For-A ClassX Graphics System

CYPRESS, CALIF.—Following a recent deal that names For-A the exclusive dealer of Italy’s ClassX graphics suite in the Americas, For-A has announced that WICZ-TV, a Fox affiliate in Vestal, N.Y., is among the first to acquire the ClassX system.

WICZ-TV has purchased three ClassX real-time broadcast graphic products for content graphics creation, playout and social sharing. The package includes the ClassX Castalia CG software, the ClassX LiveBoard and the SocialServer. WICZ-TV will integrate its ClassX software with its broadcast news ticker.

In addition, as part of the partnership between For-A and ClassX, For-A has announced it will have the ability to integrate ClassX’s suite of graphics with For-A’s live production switchers.