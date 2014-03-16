Why Harris Broadcast Split

DENVER—In a letter sent to broadcast clients, former Harris Broadcast CEO Charlie Vogt outlines the “milestone” change for the transmission equipment company as it becomes two: Imagine Communications and GatesAir. Vogt is now president and CEO of both companies. He calls the move to create two standalone companies “a decisive step toward aligning the businesses with today’s industry trends, the networks of the future and the requirements of our customers and partners.”

As RW has reported, Imagine Communications will focus on the media and entertainment markets to a future defined by IP, software, the cloud and TV Everywhere, concentrating on delivering multiscreen content. GatesAir will focus on the next-generation TV and radio over-the-air market, providing products that reduce power consumption, while centering on the growth in digital transmission worldwide.

“For both companies, this move represents the freedom to pursue their respective ambitions and maintain the laser focus needed to develop solutions based on market demands. Most importantly, it allows each business to create a structure that will drive improved customer intimacy,” notes Vogt in the letter.

At announcement in New York City on Monday, Vogt told reporters the company has more than 700 R&D engineers and sees the next several years as a growth opportunity.

When asked why Harris chose to split up the companies, Vogt characterized Imagine and GatesAir as “two different technologies going in different paths.”