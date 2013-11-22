Wheatstone Sales Represented Internationally

NEW BERN, N.C.—Clyde Broadcast of Clydebank, U.K., purchased Wheatstone’s IP-MTR64 metering software and three M2 dual channel mic processors for an existing WheatNet-IP system in Kenya.



Sound Fusion Media purchased eight E-1 consoles and WheatNet-IP Blades for an ongoing community project in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Bell Media in Montreal, Quebec, purchased an E-6 console, nine I/O Blades, two TS-22 Talent Stations, a TS-4 Talent Station and audio drivers for an existing WheatNet-IP system.



CBC in Regina, Saskatchewan, added a Blade to an existing WheatNet-IP system. Another CBC station in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, purchased four Blades, including a MADI Blade, for a new router system.



Corus Radio in Winnipeg, Manitoba, purchased six SideBoard control surfaces, one TS-22 Talent Station and a WDM audio driver for an existing WheatNet-IP system.



Seneca College in Markham, Ontario, purchased an M4-IP four-channel networked mic processor. Also in Ontario, Blackburn Radio of Windsor purchased an FM-531HD audio processor.



Pattison Broadcast of Calgary, Alberta, purchased eight M2 dual channel mic processors and two AirAura X3 spectral audio processors for a new station.



In Lithuania, TVC (Televizijos ir Rysio Sistemos) purchased an M1 mic processor for a studio project in the capital, Vilnius.



Young Nak of Seoul, South Korea, purchased a VP-8 Plus multimode audio processor.