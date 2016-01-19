WETP-TV Adds NVerzion Automation System

SALT LAKE CITY—It’s out with the old and in with the new as the East Tennessee PBS Station, WETP-TV, has announced that it is replacing its previous automation system with NVerzion’s Component Level Automation System Solutions. The CLASS system handles master control, playout and media asset management operations and offers integration with third-party equipment.

WETP will use the CLASS system to support its main HD channel and two subchannels. Hardware and software components are included with the automation system, including NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NView database viewer, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert traffic interface, NTime time-driven event scheduling, EMC Ethernet Machine Control.

In addition to control of third-party equipment from companies like Harmonic and Sony, WETP’s CLASS system also features an NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system that controls the station’s active storage system. It also comes with a creative protocol interface module (CPIM) that supports BXF format for internal communications and workflow efficiencies, providing a two-way communication between traffic and automation with real-time updates.

The CLASS system will also allow for the addition of more features and infrastructure upgrades as needed. This includes the support of additional channels and subchannels.

WETP-TV is a PBS member station that covers East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, Southeast Virginia and Western North Carolina.

NVerzion is a provider of digital broadcast automation tools, located in Salt Lake City.