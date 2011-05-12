West Angeles Church upgrades to Broadcast Pix Granite 5000 system

The West Angeles Church of God in Christ, located just west of downtown Los Angeles is one of the largest churches in California, with more than 25,000 members and seating for 5000. The church is now using a new Broadcast Pix (www.broadcastpix.com) Granite 5000 live video production system to stream live coverage of Sunday services to an online audience of more than 100,000 viewers per week.

The switcher also provides image magnification (IMAG) for the congregation. With the two M/E Granite 5000, the church feeds the IMAG screens and five stage monitors for the choir and deaf and hard of hearing. Additional outputs feed the live Web stream, record decks and various monitors around the building.

For monitoring in the control room, the church uses a combination of Granite's built-in Fluent-View and an Apantec multiviewer. A group of four volunteers runs the four-camera weekly production, which now features a file-based workflow.

The new switcher allows the church to place keywords over a picture, such as a live shot of a choir performance, while simultaneously showing song lyrics on the screen. It can also incorporate footage from a DVD (16:9 or 4:3) into a production, even if new material is submitted at the last minute. The church is also now able to include Web sites and PowerPoint presentations with audio.

Laguna Designs, located in Placentia, CA, provided the consoles for the West Angeles installation, while VMI, based in Garden Grove, CA, designed and integrated the video production system.