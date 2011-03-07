Weather Central’s Alerting Programs Integrate with Fox



Weather Central announced their LIVE:Wire and LIVE:Wire LX automated alert systems can be integrated with Fox’s splicer systems.



The weather systems and forecasting solutions provider says LIVE:Wire will communicate directly with Fox hardware to deliver warning crawls, keep affiliate stations constantly updated on severe weather information.



"We are very pleased that Weather Central will be implementing the emergency alert text crawl API interface to the Fox Splicer System,” said Fox Technology Group’s Vice President of Engineering and Development Thomas Edwards. “This is an important capability that has been requested by many of our affiliates."



