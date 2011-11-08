WealthTV Covers Championship Boxing with Panasonic



SECAUCUS, N.J.: WealthTV announced the use of several Panasonic camcorders for the live 2D and delayed 3D coverage of last week’s “Viva Don King” championship boxing match.



Several of WealthTV’s supply of AG-3DA1 camcorders were on site to capture the bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.



The self-described “national luxury lifestyle and entertainment cable television network” also made use of a pre-production model of the upcoming Panasonic AG-3DP1 3D P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorder.



The AG-3DA1 is equipped with dual lenses and two full 1920 x 1080 2.07 megapixel 3-MOS imagers. It can record in numerous formats including 1080/60i, 50i, 30p, 25p and 24p (native) and 720/60p and 50p in AVCHD.



“Having captured breathtaking 3D footage in several of the world’s most desirable destinations, we bring the Panasonic 3D camcorders ringside with the utmost confidence and anticipation,” said Charles Herring, WealthTV’s president, in a press release.



