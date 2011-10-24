WDRB-TV Taps Utah Scientific for HD Operations



SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Scientific announced that WDRB Fox 41, in Louisville, Ky., installed a Utah-400/64 digital routing switcher and a two-channel MC-4000 master control switcher with two MCP-2020 master control panels. WDRB is the only station in its market to produce an all-HD newscast, and is the market leader in terms of hours of local news per weekday. The new equipment serves as the backbone for WDRB’s HD operation.



The Utah-400/64 unit provides routing for all incoming and outgoing HD signals supporting WDRB newscasts, as well as those of sister station WMYO-TV, a MyNetworkTV affiliate. The master control channels are configurable and customizable, and integrate with WDRB’s Utah Scientific GS-4000 graphics station.



Housed in a compact 9-RU frame that includes dual power supplies and optional redundant crosspoints, the Utah-400 is specifically designed to address the growing requirement for large switching systems with its ability to expand from 8x8 to 1152x1152 and beyond. The MC-4000 master controller is an integrated system for handling the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated, or automation-assisted operating environments.



