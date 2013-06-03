WDAM Goes Live with Precis 4

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— Laurel, Miss., station WDAM recently went live on Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution. WDAM is a member of Raycom Media and the NBC affiliate in Laurel.



Precis 4.0 features four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency for newsrooms. The system integrates with solutions to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet the number of delivery platforms.



Precis customers can choose from brands including Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also tightly integrated, enabling choice among popular newsroom computer systems.



The CBS affiliate and Journal Broadcast Group member in Omaha, Neb., KMTV, also went live on the Bitcentral’s Core, a complete news production, media management, media sharing and media archiving solution.



Core:news is a modular production tool that combines content capture, editing, play out, publishing, collaboration and asset management into one system.



