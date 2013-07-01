WCVB Goes Live with Precis 4

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. —Boston ABC affiliate and Hearst Television member WCVB went live on Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution.



Bitcentral’s Precis 4.0 features four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency for newsrooms. It integrates with best-of-breed solutions to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with scalability.



Customers may choose from brands such as Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also tightly integrated.

In Tyler, Texas, KLTV also deployed the news production and playout solution. KLTV is a member of Raycom Media and the local ABC affiliate.