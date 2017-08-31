WCTE Orders Parallax DTV Transmitter from Hitachi-Comark

SOUTHWICK, MASS.—Hitachi-Comark will ship a new Comark Parallax transmitter to WCTE/Upper Cumberland Public Television in Cookeville, Tenn., in early September. WCTE is a PBS member station that covers the north central counties of Tennessee.

WCTE’s new DTV transmitter will be equipped with eight broadband power amplifiers providing 13kW Transmitter Power Output level. It will be delivered with dual Exact-V2 exciters and a liquid cool system. Comark is handling the shipping, offloading/placement of the transmitter at the WCTE facility.

Additional features of the Parallax transmitter include vertical high-gain power amplifiers that provide 2kW per PA module for UHF or 1.6kW per PA module for VHF band 3; asymmetrical Doherty; hot-swappable between AC and DC; and it is ATSC 1.0 compatible, but is also upgradable to ATSC 3.0.