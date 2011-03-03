WCPO Gets New VP, GM



Steve Thaxton has been promoted to the role of vice president and general manager of WCPO-TV, replacing Bill Fee.



WCPO is a Cincinnati-based ABC affiliate, under ownership of The E.W. Scripps Company.



Thaxton currently serves as president and general manager of Gannett Broadcasting’s NBC affiliates WCSH in Portland, Maine, and WLBZ in Bangor, Maine. He previously held management positions at KARE in Minneapolis, KUSA in Denver and KPNX in Phoenix, and began his television career working promotions at St. Louis-based KPLR in 1980.



Thaxton holds a bachelors in media management from the University of Minnesota. He will begin his new duties March 21st.



Fee, who served his post since 1999, retired from WCPO last December.



