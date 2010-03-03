WCAX-TV Adds Pixel Power Graphics, Automation

WCAX-TV anchor Roger Garrity is shown with new Pixel Power news graphics.

WCAX-TV, the CBS affiliate in Burlington, Vt., has installed Pixel Power’s Clarity 5000 and Clarity 3000 graphics systems, LogoVision channel branding systems and is the first local station to install the company’s Pixel Promo automated promotions and channel branding technology.



“We began our search looking simply for a clip player, but the systems we saw were either too complex or too limited for our needs,” said Phil Scharf, WCAX-TV’s director of operations. “We realized that our transition to HD presented an opportunity to do some things better. Pixel Power was the one vendor who demonstrated that they fully understood what WCAX needed in terms of both technical capability and support. Instead of a clip player, we gained automatable channel branding and efficient news graphics for delivering our new HD graphics package.”



The station added a four-channel Clarity 5000 graphics system to its newsroom operation. The system is integrated with the WCAX-TV’s ENPS newsroom computer system via MOS protocol. The Clarity 3000 is used for creation of graphics for both the station’s main HD channel and a secondary 24-hour weather service. The Pixel Promo system automatically controls graphics construction by analyzing scheduling and file processing system used by the station.



