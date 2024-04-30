Warner Bros. Discovery Networks Dropped by Fubo

As the NBA playoffs heat up on TNT, Warner Bros. Discovery and FuboTV have been unable to reach a new distribution deal. That impasse forced the vMVPD to drop TNT and other WBD networks from its lineup at 5 p.m. ET on April 30.

FuboTV positions itself as a streaming provider of sports services and the loss of TNT during the playoffs could hurt its sub counts.

In a statement, Fubo said that it “Fubo has attempted to renew with Warner Brothers Discovery our Discovery content agreement for its networks including Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and TLC, among others, and to obtain license rights for its Turner sports networks TNT, TBS and truTV. Fubo offered Warner Brothers Discovery market rates for its content and, despite Fubo’s efforts to negotiate in good faith, Warner Brothers Discovery did not provide any counteroffer, and insisted on continuing to offer us above-market rates for its content. Fubo views Warner Brothers Discovery's refusal to engage in good faith negotiations as another example of its abuse of massive market power that ultimately limits consumer choice.”

WBD, which had $43.66 billion in debt at the end of 2023, has been struggling to cut costs and boost revenue. WBD's stock dropped on April 30 over speculation that Comcast’s NBC might outbid it in the next round of NBA rights.

Fubo also complained that WBD “has also denied our customers the choice of subscribing to their Turner sports content separately from Discovery content through a more affordable skinny sports bundle.”

Fubo has sued WBD, Disney and Fox for their proposed sports streaming bundle. “Warner Bros. Discovery's refusal to offer Fubo standard market terms and packaging flexibility are more examples of the unfair and anti-competitive practices it and other vertically integrated media companies have imposed on Fubo for many years. These practices, outlined in our recent antitrust lawsuit filed against the joint venture companies, aim to monopolize the market, stifle any form of competition, create higher pricing for subscribers and cheat consumers from deserved choice. Fubo is taking action against these unfair market terms to avoid passing on these extra costs to consumers.”

