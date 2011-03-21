WBBM-TV Holds Contest to Find New Traffic Reporter

CHICAGO: WBBM-TV, the CBS owned-and-operated station in the Windy City, is having a contest to find its next traffic reporter. The station is holding “Traffic Tryouts” on its Web site, extolling hopefuls to post a 30-second clip to YouTube saying why they’re the best person to climb aboard the station’s Bell JetRanger and fly over the city, dispatching traffic updates.



The winner will get a three-month gig as the station’s traffic reporter and a $25,000 initial salary. If the candidate’s successful, they’ll get a $100,000 annually.



Applications are being accepted online only, through March 31. Contestants have to be 21 or older and legal residents within the WBBM market. Only the first 3,000 applicants are being considered. They’ll be assessed by station management on “journalistic credibility, communication stills and likeability.” The winner is to be announced May 18.