WAWS Adopts CORE:news

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— WAWS Fox 30, a Jacksonville, Fla. station, went live on Bitcentral’s CORE:news.



CORE:news is a modular production tool that combines content capture, editing, play out, publishing, collaboration and asset management into one complete system.



The acronym CORE represents the tool’s goals to enable users to “collaborate" on project-based production including immediate logging and editing access to live and file-based sources, “originate” unique content with a concise raw and finished content field-based workflow, “reach” further with multiplatform publishing and “extend” their capabilities with raw media workflows that provide access to typically hidden and underutilized assets.