Waves Audio to receive Technical Grammy

Waves Audio will receive a Technical Grammy Award for 2011. The news was made public as part of the Recording Academy announcing its Special Merit Award recipients. Waves Audio will accept the award at an invitation-only ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 12, and a formal acknowledgment will be made during the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards live telecast the following night.

The Technical Grammy is awarded by vote of the Producers and Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Producers and Engineers Wing Chapter Committees, with ratification by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees. It is awarded to companies that have made outstanding contributions of technical significance to the audio recording field. First presented in 1994, only one company and/or individual is awarded a Technical Grammy each year.

Based in Israel, Waves Audio specializes in software-based solutions, beginning in 1992 with the Q10 paragraphic EQ.