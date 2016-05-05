Waterman Broadcasting Deploys JVC ProHD Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.—Fort Meyers, Fla.-based Waterman Broadcasting recently acquired a fleet of cameras from JVC Professional Video for its co-located news operations of WBBH-TV and WZVN-TV. Waterman brought on 33 GY-HM890 and 11 GY-HM660 ProHD cameras to help produce the stations’ 14 hours of daily local news coverage.

Waterman’s multimedia journalists will reportedly use the GY-HM660 cameras, which feature an integrated IFB audio channel and video-over-IP capabilities for simultaneous delivery and communication with the studio. The GY-HM890s will be used in the studio, according to Waterman.

In addition, Waterman has purchased a JVC BR-800 ProHD Broadcaster to support live video-over-IP ENG reports. The new broadcaster server is designed to receive and manage input streams from multiple ProHD and 4KCAM cameras.

JVC Professional Video is a division of JVCKenwood USA and is located in Wayne, N.J.