Washington's WRC Reaches On-The-Go Viewers in Taxis

WRC is the third NBC O&O to make its programs available to the VNET/Taxi TV network. In an effort to expand their reach within a DMA, and generate additional revenue through advertising by leveraging those potentially expanded eyeballs, local stations in many parts of the country are providing programming to on-the-go consumers using platforms other than smartphones and tablets.



The NBC owned and operated station WRC in Washington DC has become the latest NBC station to enter into a long-term agreement with VeriFone Systems to have WRC news and weather reports delivered to TV screen inside more than 1,400 taxis in nation's capitol via the VeriFone Digital Network (VNET/Taxi TV).



Washington D.C. is the third market, following New York and Philadelphia, to launch local NBC news, weather and headlines in taxis. It is not clear whether the stations generate any new revenue, although that is the intended result of NBC Everywhere, the digital out-of-home initiative operated as part of the NBC Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal.



"People in the Washington area already turn to NBC4 and our many platforms for the latest local news and weather," said Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of the NBC-owned station, in a statement. "Now, they'll have another option to get the most up-to-date information while they're on the go."



The VNET/Taxi TV content agreement will also show clips of NBC primetime and late-night shows.



The NBC Everywhere programming is now available through VNET/Taxi TV in more than 12,000 taxi cabs, as well as at thousands of gas stations and other digital out-of-home platforms across the country.