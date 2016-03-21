Ward-Beck Systems Products Add Ravenna/AES67 Connectivity
MUNICH & TORONTO—Ward-Beck Systems, a Toronto-based provider of broadcast equipment, has announced that it has added Ravenna/AES67 connectivity to some of its products. Among the company’s set of products that now come with Ravenna/AES67 connectivity include the AMS2-N two-channel monitor, AMS8-N eight channel monitor, 32ME-N dual 16 channel network converter with metering, and MLC8-N eight channel converter with metering and level control.
Ravenna is a technology for real-time distribution of audio and other media content in an IP-based network. The Ravenna technology was developed by Munich-based R&D company ALC NetworX.
Ward-Beck joins a group of other companies that are part of what ALC NetworX calls the Ravenna community. Other members include 2wcom, Calrec, GatesAir, Lawo, Linear Acoustic, Riedel, Sennheiser and more.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox