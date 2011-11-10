WAFF Upgrades with Snell Kahuna



BURBANK, CA.: NBC affiliate WAFF recently upgraded their newscast with the addition of a Snell Kahuna multi-format HD/SD production switcher.



The Kahuna is part of a facility overhaul that includes updates to the news studio and set, control room and edit bays. It was chosen for its reputation for being easy to learn, intuitive and reliable.



"Since the installation of our Snell Kahuna last fall, our entire directing staff has been impressed with its reliability and usability,” said J.T. Harriman, chief engineer at WAFF, in a press release. “Thanks to Kahuna, we were able to make a quantum leap in technology, moving from full-analog standard definition to completely digital high definition."



WAFF produces approximately seven hours of newscasts every weekday as well as weekend programs and pre- and post-production activities, and greatly benefits from the multiuser capabilities allowed by Kahuna. With the new system, individual users are able to save settings and presets.



The stations also benefits from Kahuna’s multi-format capabilities, as they continue to rely on SD feeds for their HD broadcasts, which include ENG and satellite sources.



