VSN contracted for $1.5 million HD project in Brazil

Brazilian Catholic broadcaster TV Canção Nova has deployed of a fully redundant HD TV system that includes news production and archive, automation for four channels and broadcast playout for three studios based on VSN systems in a $ 1.5 million deal. The project includes news production, playout and archive.

TV Canção Nova has acquired a vsnnews news production system with 40 concurrent workstations and a vsnarchive archive system, which controls a 400-slot LTO-5 robotic tape library.

The vsnmulticom playout automation system controls Harris NEXIO video servers and Chyron CGs. Four VSN video servers with four playout channels each work in a dynamic configuration, with variable channel assignment depending on the use of TV Canção Nova's three production centers. The program schedule is managed with vsncreaTV.

For interactive publishing, the system also provides SMS processing and automated publishing to the Web.