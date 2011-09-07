Trending

VSC Design provides Miranda Kaleido X monitoring solution to BT

Broadcast systems integrator VSC Design has supplied and installed a Miranda Kaleido X multiviewer system to BT Broadcast Services, based in the Telecom Tower, London. The system is used to handle and monitor the company’s MUX and upload services to third party broadcasters.

In addition to monitoring picture transmissions, the multiviewer also provides a comprehensive alarm system; with color-coded warnings, identifying audio or video quality issues.