VSC Design provides Miranda Kaleido X monitoring solution to BT
Broadcast systems integrator VSC Design has supplied and installed a Miranda Kaleido X multiviewer system to BT Broadcast Services, based in the Telecom Tower, London. The system is used to handle and monitor the company’s MUX and upload services to third party broadcasters.
In addition to monitoring picture transmissions, the multiviewer also provides a comprehensive alarm system; with color-coded warnings, identifying audio or video quality issues.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox