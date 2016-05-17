Volicon Observer Deployed at Hawaii State Capital

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Hawaii television is getting a new channel to cover political news in the state capitol building in Honolulu, and ‘Ōlelo Community Media is aiding the effort by deploying Volicon’s Observer digital video monitoring and logging system. The system will capture feeds from chamber meetings and auditorium hearings and make it accessible through a single interface for video review and trimming for the new Hawaii Government Public Network.

The Observer receives video over a fiber infrastructure from up to four cameras in each hearing room, which is consolidated into a single picture-in-picture feed. Stored video can be accessed through a media player interface and use “mark in” and “mark out” controls to create clips and video segments.

The installation of the Volicon Observer is part of a larger infrastructure and signal transport upgrade put in place by ‘Ōlelo Community Media, Oceanic Time Warner Cable, the Hawaii State Legislature and the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.