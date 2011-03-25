VocalBooth thrives despite economic downturn

VocalBooth, a U.S. manufacturer of modular and portable sound isolation enclosures, has announced continued expansion and growth, despite the challenges presented by the economy. A wide range of recording, film and TV studios, including Grammy-winning recording artists, are discovering VocalBooth, along with other private companies, government and education institutions.

VocalBooth has seen sales rise with its line of large studio rooms (greater than 18ft x 20ft), amplifier enclosures and customized VocalBooths. One such custom booth was built for Esquire magazine’s ultimate bachelor pad project, which featured a state-of-the-art home recording studio. This spring, the company will release the VocalBooth Mobile Studio, already slated for use in a major consumer promotional campaign.

VocalBooth has also announced an expanded dealer relationship with acoustic treatment specialist Auralex Acoustics. VocalBooth will now offer the full breadth of the Auralex line of acoustic treatments and sound control products. VocalBooth is creating a special section on its website to feature Auralex products. It will also feature a free room analysis form that it will use to create a custom acoustic treatment solution.

See VocalBooth.com at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL8510.