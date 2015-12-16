Vizrt Supplies News Production Platform to KITV

NEW YORK—KITV is now set to cover Honolulu in full HD as the ABC affiliated station recently completed its station-wide migration to HD newsgathering and production. With automated news content creation technology and systems from Vizrt serving as the base for this transition, KITV’s new HD control room went live on Dec. 5.

KITV production crew

Vizrt’s Viz Opus compact control room was the central technology used in the transition to full HD. Based on the Viz Mosart newsroom automation platform, Viz Opus replaces the video production switcher and DVE with real-time Vizrt graphics engine, as well as providing graphics and two channels of video playout servers.

In addition, KITV also acquired a complementary Vizrt Newsroom package, which works with the station’s newsroom computer system and includes a Viz One compact MAM server and Viz World 3D maps package.