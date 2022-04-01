Vizio, Fox Launch Jump Ads to Connect Linear TV with Streaming

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has introduced a beta program for a new cross-platform viewing solution called Jump Ads that is designed to bridge the gap between linear TV and streaming services.

Jump Ads give participating programmers and brands the ability to present an interactive overlay at the conclusion of linear TV programs, directing viewers into a supporting app on Vizio’s operating system to continue their viewing experience.

Fox was the first partner to test the feature. It is placing Jump Ads at the end of the premiere episode for its new docu-comedy “Welcome to Flatch.”

The Jump Ads will prompt viewers to continue watching additional episodes of the program or catch up on past episodes on the Fox Now App, where Fox is streaming the first seven episodes of the season on-demand the same day as the premiere. This allows viewers to seamlessly extend their viewing experience with a single click of a button, enhancing the smart TV experience for both viewers and content providers alike.

Vizio said the Jump Ads were designed to help viewers overcome the frustrating experience of navigating between different streaming services and apps.

By encouraging and increasing viewership across formats, Jump Ads gives content providers a new opportunity to engage viewers beyond a single linear session with the ability to fully control and customize the user journey between platforms. This includes the ability to choose at what point of the show the ads will appear, how often they appear, and even to which app the overlay points. Vizio is currently working with additional content providers and brands on a variety of integrations, Vizio said.

"In our eyes, all TV is CTV, and we're on a mission to bridge the gap between linear and streaming," said Adam Bergman, vice president of national ad sales at Vizio. "Jump Ads are another big step in the right direction, as they simplify content discovery and navigation, and create more engaging, interactive viewing experiences for consumers."

“Clearly, the viewing experience has changed, with both linear and streaming playing an integral role for the foreseeable future,” said Natalie Park, senior vice president marketing strategy and media at Fox Entertainment. “Innovations like Jump Ads that integrate these formats for viewers create a better live, tune-in experience that caters to the on-demand expectation that the binge-watching cultural phenomenon has created.”