Vitec Supplies Chinese Broadcaster

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, UK: Vitec Videocom announced their ongoing support to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in the startup of a new channel, supplying tripods, lighting gear and bags totaling approximately $1.2 million.

Brands covered by the Vitec Videocom label include Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec.

“We looked at all the brands on the market and Sachtler came out on top in our tests,” said Mr Hu Ruilin, CCTV’s project manager for the new channel, in a press release. “The weather conditions vary widely across our huge country from summer to winter, so having the confidence to be able to set up the Sachtler tripods and heads quickly and reliably, whatever the weather, was vital to our final decision.

The shipment includes 180 ENG kits using Sachtler DV10 heads and tripods, designed to handle payloads of up to 12 kg. Approximately 350 Petrol PC-104 carry bags were ordered to protect the tripods and heads. Lighting will be provided by Litepanels Micro-Pro LED luminaires.

The equipment is scheduled to deliver sometime in early 2012.