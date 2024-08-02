VITAC To Demo Latest AI Captioning, Translation Advancements at IBC 2024
The company’s AI-powered Captivate captioning solution lowers the cost of captioning
DENVER—Captioning product and service provider VITAC will feature its latest AI technologies and solutions for live captioning and subtitling, live multi-language translation and dubbing and localization at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.
VITAC, a Verbit company, at the show will demonstrate its full range of media access products, tailor-made for the media and entertainment industry, including:
The company will its proprietary AI-powered Captivate captioning solution. Captivate combines technology with decades of experience providing accurate captions at a lower cost than with human-generated captions, the company said.
Built in-house by transcription, speech, and machine learning experts, Captivate is trained using diverse language models enabling it to understand languages, accents and speech patterns better than generic ASR engines, it said.
VITAC’s language experts prepare and train the system before, during and after events to ensure consistently accurate results. VITAC will show Captivate generating captions for live video from both U.S. and U.K. customers and offer attendees the chance to evaluate the product live, it said.
The company will also feature live machine translation of multi-language content in six languages. This is especially important for the upcoming European Accessibility Act, where multi-language captioning and subtitling for live events is required, it said.
VITAC also will demo its full localization package of services for content creators spanning TV, YouTube and gamers, the company said.
The company will host an informal cocktail mixer Friday, Sept. 13, on the RAI Convention Center Beach at The Playground for senior representatives from the broadcast, streaming and content production sectors with responsibility for localization and accessibility. Email VITAC to register for this invitation-only event.
See VITAXC at IBC 2024 Stand 6.C29b.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.