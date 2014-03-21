Vislink Buys Pebble Beach

Vislink, a provider of a wide variety of signal distribution equipment, acquired Pebble Beach Systems, a veteran broadcast automation vendor, for roughly $25 million. Vislink said it would now offer broadcasters a complete "scene to screen" solutions.







Vislink said Pebble Beach's technology, such as the Marina, Dolphin automation systems and Stingray channel-in-a-box product), is complementary to its own portfolio of microwave transmission systems for ENG.



"The acquisition of Pebble Beach Systems will move Vislink into the provision of software solutions for playout with advanced software technology," the company said in a statement. The company's existing capabilities of offering broadcasters wireless communication systems for the capture of live TV coverage of news, entertainment and sports events will now be complemented with television automation and media management services for broadcast studios.



Furthermore, Pebble Beach Systems will gain from access to significantly increased sales channels through the global network of over 900 broadcasters that Vislink works with as well as its international network of offices.



Showing steady growth due to a series of company acquisitions, Vislink also owns the Advent, Gigawave, Link, MRC, and PMR brands. Adding Pebble Beach to its portfolio brings Vislink into new territory (playout automation and media management) and a broader group of customers.







Founded in 2000, Pebble Beach Systems is a developer and supplier of automation, 'channel in a box' and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, cable and satellite operators. The business is headquartered in Surrey, UK with offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore and employs about 60 people. Under the terms of the deal, Pebble Beach will operate as a standalone division of Vislink, and will continue to be run by its current management team, including founder Peter Hajittofi.





"Pebble Beach Systems is a perfect fit given our focus on product leadership and it will enable us to offer our global broadcasting clients a complete scene-to-screen solution," said John Hawkins, Vislink's Executive Chairman, "Additionally, the acquisition fits perfectly into our long term strategy of acquiring software and services capability that we hope to drive recurring revenues for the Group."