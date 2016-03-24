Virtual Reality Rollercoaster Hits Six Flags (Video)

ATLANTA—Many believe that virtual reality is the next big step in content development and are searching for ways to integrate the technology. Six Flags is getting in on the action, as the amusement park chain has launched what it says is North America’s first virtual reality roller coaster, “The New Revolution at Dare Devil Dive,” at its Six Flags Over Georgia location.

The ride opened to the public on March 19. Check out the video below to see what the VR experience is like for patrons.