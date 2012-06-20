Virgin Media to deliver 24 channels of live, HD Olympic Games coverage with Harmonic

UK cable television operator, Virgin Media, has selected a complete range of Harmonic video processing solutions to power its HD channel delivery in the U.K., including HD coverage of the 2012 London Olympics from the BBC.

Utilizing a combination of Harmonic's advanced Electra 8000 universal encoders, ProStream 1000 Multiplexer, NMX Digital Service Manager, and Iris advanced video analytics software suite, Virgin Media will deliver 24 high-quality HD BBC Olympic Channels dedicated solely to Olympic Games coverage.

The content will be encoded instantly by Harmonic's Electra 8000 encoder, which supports both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC compression, enabling Virgin Media to deliver high-quality video to subscribers via Virgin Media's fiber-rich cable infrastructure.

The Electra 8000 encoder and ProStream 1000 solutions are managed by Harmonic's NMX Digital Service Manager, a network management system for creating, modifying, and managing service lineups.

The NMX management system is fully integrated with Harmonic's Iris video analytics software suite, which provides Virgin Media with video quality monitoring, global channel availability, and source profiling measurements both in real time and historically.