Videology: Inventory of Advanced TVs Sees Big Leap in 2016

NEW YORK—Videology, a software provider for converged TV and video advertising, released its “U.S. TV & Video Market At-A-Glance” fourth quarter report for 2016. One of the key elements sticking out from the report is the growth of its advanced TV inventory throughout 2016.

According to the report, since the first quarter of the year to the fourth quarter, the number of impressions available to be brought on linear TV increased 840 percent. The report indicated the reasoning for this was growth in the demand for advanced TV systems requiring more TV supply sources are opening inventory to be bought and sold programmatically.

Similarly, there was a large growth in spending on linear TV campaigns in the Videology platform. Over the course of 2016, the growth in linear TV spending rose 273 percent.

Additional findings in Videology’s report included a growth in advertising across PC, mobile and CTV screens, an 11 percent growth year-over-year that now has campaigns appearing on all three screens 54 percent of the time. It was also discovered that 15 second ads (55 percent) have overtaken 30 seconds ads (36 percent) as the most popular duration. In addition, geo targeting was among the most popular targeting campaigns in the fourth quarter, followed by behavioral and TV viewing habits. The report also indicates that despite being in an election year, only 4 percent of behavioral targeting has based on political behaviors.

To read the full report, visit Videology.