Video Call Center Re-Ups With FS1’s ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd’

PALISADES, N.Y.—The Video Call Center will continue to provide its services to “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” as the company announced a one-year contract extension with FS1.

“The Herd With Colin Cowherd” is a daily sports talk show on FS1 that uses VCC’s Caller Cloud system to help bring athletes, coaches and other guests live on air from remote locations, often with quick turnarounds.

Caller Cloud connects with guests via their mobile phone or any device with an internet connection and does not require any downloads. Guests click on a text or email link and are then connected to a VCC call producer to ensure the feed looks good and they have a solid connection. VCC touts its patented technology for delivering hyper-low-latency video return and IFB mix-minus.

"The VCC delivers quality and reliability that meet the standards of our show,” said Mike Wilken, senior vice president Systems and Technology, Fox Sports. “VCC is frictionless for our producers, and more importantly, for our guests. Connections are rock-solid, look fantastic and let Colin and Joy have fast-paced, face-to-face banter without awkward lag. The experience for guests is great, which is key because it means they are happy to come back. As a partner, the VCC gives us great peace of mind."