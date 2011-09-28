'VidBlogger Nation' aims to leverage best of Internet video, traditional TV, says show creator

Is there a way to take the best of what video blogging has to offer — namely giving otherwise obscure individuals with a distinct voice a way to reach millions — and the best of what television has to offer —that is sheer ubiquity — combine the two and come up with something that's even better than the sum of its parts?

That's exactly what SimplyNew Studios founder Marc Scarpa is trying to do with "VidBlogger Nation," a social media approach to traditional television rolling out in 10 key markets around the country on Comcast Xfinity On Demand Local.

"VidBlogger Nation" is a series of three- to five-minute shorts told by 10 video bloggers who shoot and edit personal narratives on colorful topics, like naked cocktails and haunted places.

In this week's podcast interview, Scarpa discusses the project, the technology used to shoot and post the episodes and how he envisions "VidBlogger Nation" tapping the strengths of Internet video and traditional TV to create content he hopes viewers will find fresh and engaging.