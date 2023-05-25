Viasat Acquisition of Inmarsat Approved by European Commission

CARLSBAD, Calif. & LONDON—Viasat has announced that the European Commission has unconditionally approved Viasat's $7.3 billion acquisition of Inmarsat.

The key European approval for the deal follows the recent U.K. Competition & Markets Authority's clearance on May 9, 2023, and a May 19 FCC decision to approve the deal.

After clearing those regulatory hurdles, Viasat reported that it is working to close the transaction by the end of May 2023.