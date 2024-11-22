Viamedia Signs Ad Rep Deals with 7 More Service Providers

LEXINGTON, Ky. —The independent advertising rep firm Viamedia has further expanded its sales network with news that it has agreements to manage advertising sales for seven new service providers. The deal will expand its reach across North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, New York and Pennsylvania.

Viamedia will manage advertising sales operations for Greenlight Community Broadband in North Carolina, Wamego Telecommunications Company (WTC) and Golden Belt Telephone in Kansas, FTC Ad Sales, West Carolina and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative in South Carolina and Empire Access in New York and Pennsylvania.

The new deals mean that Viamedia now manages sales and operations for 80 cable operators across 68 of the top designated market areas (DMAs) nationwide.

“These new agreements are a testament to our commitment to empowering local businesses with the advertising tools they need to thrive,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “By providing advanced advertising solutions and unmatched precision in audience targeting, we’re helping these businesses reach their customers and uplift their communities. Our technology and resources are designed to foster economic growth, strengthen connections between businesses and their audiences and create a lasting impact in these regions.”

As part of the agreements, Viamedia offers comprehensive operational management of all aspects of the advertising sales business, including regional and national sales, with the companies it collaborates with.

Viamedia said that its full-service partnerships include immediate deployment of sales tools, training, research, automation and marketing, along with a specialized sales management team focused on efficiently selling fractionalized market shares with multi-platform insertion capabilities.