Viaccess-Orca, Broadpeak Achieve 3-Second Latency for Live Sports Streaming

PARIS—Viaccess-Orca (VO) and Broadpeak have announced that they are providing Israel's leading telecommunications company Cellcom with an end-to-end solution offering super-low latency for live sports streaming over OTT STBs.

Using the solution from VO and Broadpeak, Cellcom can deliver an outstanding quality of experience to subscribers, with latency as low as 3 seconds, during major live sports events, the companies said.

"Premium live sports events attract record audiences, and we needed a reliable solution to ensure our viewers can watch the games in as close to real time as possible," Gil Hershberg, CTO of Cellcom TV. "We chose to partner with VO and Broadpeak because of their extensive technical innovation and experience in providing cutting-edge solutions for exceptional-quality live sports streaming. We have been able to achieve unparalleled low latency during the latest World Cup, improving our subscribers' quality of experience and overall satisfaction."

The end-to-end solution used by Cellcom features VO's Secure Video Player (VO Player), a unique multiplatform secure player that supports HLS, MSS, DASH, and CMAF streaming formats to provide a best-in-class user experience across all devices, the companies said.

VO Player is integrated with Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Packager, which combines just-in-time packaging with caching to reduce the need for encoding and storage resources. Perfect timing synchronization between the VO Player and Broadpeak's Origin Packager through unmanaged commercial networks (i.e., CDNs) ensures low-latency video streaming, the companies explained.

"Low latency is critical during live sports events," said Philippe Léonetti, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "Teaming up with Broadpeak, we're thrilled to provide Cellcom with a secure solution for low-latency live sports streaming. What's especially innovative about our end-to-end solution is its ability to reduce latency down to 3 seconds on 4K TVs in the living room, providing sports fans with the ultimate viewing experience."

"We are proud to support Cellcom's OTT offering providing a compelling user experience," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "During a live sports event, when traffic explodes, the combination of VO and Broadpeak's best-of-breed solutions ensures a flawless streaming experience for end users consuming content on OTT networks."