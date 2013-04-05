Version 1.1 of Miranda iTX Render Makes NAB Debut

LAS VEGAS—Miranda announced the debut of Version 1.1 of its iTX Render Service for Adobe After Effects CS6 software. The iTX Render Service is a marked departure from traditional methods of graphics creation that now unleashes the full creative power of After Effects CS6 within Miranda’s iTX playout platform workflow.



iTX Render Service for Adobe After Effects removes existing barriers to graphics creativity by enabling the use of After Effects as a launch pad for graphic innovation, limited only by the imagination of the author.



Rather than relying on a real-time character generator to play back graphics templates, the iTX Render Service automates and manages fully rendered After Effects graphics, making them immediately ready for playout from either the iTX platform or Miranda’s Vertigo Suite of graphics automation and asset management tools. Media can be previewed and verified before airing via Miranda’s web-based, browser-agnostic SmartClient content preparation tool. Once approved, clips air exactly as rendered, precisely as scheduled, every time. This vastly reduces the potential for errors as opposed to traditional real-time rendering routines.



The iTX Render Service can be retrofitted to any existing iTX-handled channel, or added as an option to new deployments of iTX or Vertigo Suite graphics tools.



