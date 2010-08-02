Verizon Wireless launches updated version of NFL Mobile application

As the 2010-11 National Football League season looms, Verizon Wireless updated its NFL Mobile application, which gives subscribers access to live footage of every game. The new app will provide news, headlines, statistics and scores from training camp to Super Bowl XLV.

The carrier inked a four-year sponsorship agreement with the NFL in March this year, making it the league’s exclusive mobile media partner and official wireless service sponsor. According to the Wall Street Journal, the new deal is valued at $720 million, including a rights fee and advertising spending. This compares to the $120 million deal the NFL had struck with Sprint for the same rights two years ago.

NFL Mobile offers subscribers two ways to keep up with football: NFL Mobile lets every user see the latest news, headlines, stats and scores from training camp to Super Bowl XLV and features live audio broadcasts of every regular-season game. For premium NFL video content, subscribers add a V CAST Video subscription to get VOD and live streams of NFL RedZone, the 24/7 NFL Network, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football.”