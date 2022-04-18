Verizon Tops Ookla’s Fixed Broadband Speed Tests

SEATTLE—Ookla has released a new list of the fastest broadband providers, as well as rankings of the states and cities where consumers have access to the fastest and slowest broadband services in Q1 2022.

That ranking listed Verizon as the fastest fixed broadband provider and New Jersey as the state with the fastest speeds.

Montana ranked as the slowest and Memphis, Tenn. had the slowest speeds of the 100 largest U.S. cities covered by the Ookla study.

Overall, the U.S. ranked 8th in the world with a median download speed of 151.46 Mbps and median upload speeds of 21.03 Mbps in Ookla's new “United States' Mobile and Fixed Broadband Internet Speeds” report for Q1, 2022.

The report found that Verizon’s median download speed of 184.36 Mbps was the fastest in the U.S., followed by Xfinity (179.12 Mbps), Cox (174.32 Mbps), Spectrum (166.46 Mbps), AT&T Internet (140.52 Mbps) and CenturyLink (40.58 Mbps).

In terms of providing a consistent quality of experience, Xfinity’s score of 90.6% score was virtually tied with Spectrum (90.3%), followed by Verizon (89.4%), Cox (84.2%), AT&T Internet (80.4%) and CenturyLink (57.4%).

In terms of regional speeds New Jersey had the fastest median download speeds at 195.20 Mbps, an increase over Q4 2021. New York was second, Rhode Island third, Maryland fourth, and Delaware fifth.

Wyoming once again had the slowest median download speed in the U.S. during Q1 2022 at 70.13 Mbps. Montana was next slowest, then New Mexico, Alaska, and Vermont. A full list of states is available here .

In terms of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S., Jersey City, New Jersey took the top spot as the fastest city for median download speeds over fixed broadband at 215.78 Mbps during Q1 2022. Raleigh, North Carolina was second; San Antonio, TX third; Austin, Texas fourth; and Irving, Texas fifth.