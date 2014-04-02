VER Chooses Gold Mount PAGlink Battery

LONDON—Video Equipment Rentals has purchased 1000 units of its PAG’s Gold Mount (3-Stud, Snap-On) compatible, high-current, PAGlink battery.



“VER is always looking for breakthrough tools that can benefit our customers and so it’s only natural that we are embracing the new Gold Mount PAGlink battery,” said VER Cinema Market Manager Wayne Miller. “We are fans of Li-Ion for its dependable battery life and combining that with PAG’s groundbreaking PAGlink technology results in a product that surpasses the competition.”



The PAGlink HC-PL94T Li-Ion battery is compatible with Gold Mount camera plates and is designed as a replacement for all Anton/Bauer Li-Ion batteries. The batteries employ PAG’s innovative linking technology so that two or more may linked to allow higher current and longer run times. Uniquely, four or more PAGlink batteries can be linked for charging on AB Li-Ion chargers, resulting in a 16-channel unit. That means less battery swapping and fewer chargers. At NAB, PAGlink HC-PL94T will be showcased by Manios Digital & Film, the US Agent for PAG, on stand C9539.



VER will begin accepting delivery of the new batteries in late April.