VBox Adds New Capabilities to Its ATSC 3.0 Android TV Gateway
By George Winslow published
The improvements include expanded ATSC 3.0 TV broadcast reception and live restreaming capabilities
HERZLIYA, Israel—VBox Communications has unveiled new capabilities for its ATSC 3.0 Android TV Gateway that include clear, seamless and high-quality streaming of live or recorded ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals to companion devices running Android TV OS.
VBox Communications, which is a provider of live broadcast TV streaming and recording technologies, will be showing the newest capabilities of its ATSC 3.0 Android TV Gateway at CES 2022 in the Venetian Expo/Eureka Park section of Tech West—Booth #61708, from January 5-8, 2022.
VBox’s quad-tuner ATSC 3.0 Android Gateway enables any Android-compliant companion device with Dolby AC-4 decoding capabilities to receive, record and play ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals over any local network. The enhancements to the gateway include:
- Streaming HEVC 4K video and Dolby AC-4 audio to companion devices
- Content recasting to multiple network-connected devices (e.g. mobile phones, tablets, PCs, and TV screens)
- DVR-recorded content access and viewing from any Android-compatible connected device
- Enhanced Electronic Service Guides (ESG)
- Advanced Emergency Alerts
- Broadcast applications testing environment.
- SDK provision to enable 3rd-party development
In addition, the company has also launched a testing kit that includes an ATSC 3.0 broadcast receiver device, accompanied by an SDK.
“We invite broadcasters, service providers, application developers, and system integrators to participate in our new ATSC 3.0 Testbed program, designed to help evaluate the performance and test the latest developments in the ATSC 3.0 market,” said Jonathan Rind, VBox’s marketing director.
VBox devices – including SDKs – are available for testing, evaluating and analyzing both linear ATSC 1.0 & 3.0 broadcast signals, as well as “beyond TV” ATSC 3.0 functionality, such as ESGs, advanced emergency alerting, broadcast apps, etc., the company said.
The company also has a planned product for the evolving 5G Broadcast standard.
More information about the ATSC 3.0 Android Gateway can be found here.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.