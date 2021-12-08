VBox Adds New Capabilities to Its ATSC 3.0 Android TV Gateway

HERZLIYA, Israel—VBox Communications has unveiled new capabilities for its ATSC 3.0 Android TV Gateway that include clear, seamless and high-quality streaming of live or recorded ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals to companion devices running Android TV OS.

VBox Communications, which is a provider of live broadcast TV streaming and recording technologies, will be showing the newest capabilities of its ATSC 3.0 Android TV Gateway at CES 2022 in the Venetian Expo/Eureka Park section of Tech West—Booth #61708, from January 5-8, 2022.

VBox’s quad-tuner ATSC 3.0 Android Gateway enables any Android-compliant companion device with Dolby AC-4 decoding capabilities to receive, record and play ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals over any local network. The enhancements to the gateway include:

Streaming HEVC 4K video and Dolby AC-4 audio to companion devices

Content recasting to multiple network-connected devices (e.g. mobile phones, tablets, PCs, and TV screens)

DVR-recorded content access and viewing from any Android-compatible connected device

Enhanced Electronic Service Guides (ESG)

Advanced Emergency Alerts

Broadcast applications testing environment.

SDK provision to enable 3rd-party development

In addition, the company has also launched a testing kit that includes an ATSC 3.0 broadcast receiver device, accompanied by an SDK.

“We invite broadcasters, service providers, application developers, and system integrators to participate in our new ATSC 3.0 Testbed program, designed to help evaluate the performance and test the latest developments in the ATSC 3.0 market,” said Jonathan Rind, VBox’s marketing director.

VBox devices – including SDKs – are available for testing, evaluating and analyzing both linear ATSC 1.0 & 3.0 broadcast signals, as well as “beyond TV” ATSC 3.0 functionality, such as ESGs, advanced emergency alerting, broadcast apps, etc., the company said.

The company also has a planned product for the evolving 5G Broadcast standard.